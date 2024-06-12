Two held for cheating Kerala youths offering jobs in Armenian exporting firm

KOCHI : Eleven Keralites who reached Armenia after being promised jobs there had to face a harrowing ordeal as they were cheated by the agents who took them to the East European nation.

The job aspirants from various parts of Kerala including Thrissur, Kollam, Kannur, and Alappuzha reached Armenia in two separate groups. They were trapped by the fraudsters by offering a salary of Rs 45,000 per month and free accommodation. But, owing to extreme poverty and hunger, seven among them returned to their homeland after paying the money demanded by the defrauders, whereas the remaining four are still striving to escape from the charges slapped by the Armenian police.

The racket was operated by Kothamangalam native Vimal T V and Ambalappuzha native Sudhi Satheesan, the victims alleged. “The agents offered us jobs in a fruit exporting company and collected over Rs 3 lakh from us. But they didn’t arrange the job, proper food, or accommodation there,” said Thrissur native Lidhesh Sudhakaran, a victim of the job fraud. Following our complaints, we were shifted to a comparatively better place, but the house owner tortured us mentally and physically by asking for rent, he said.

Recalling the atrocities they faced in Armenia, Thrissur native Prasanth V C, another victim, said “While shifting to a new place, the former house owner seized our mobile phones, watches, and other expensive items. Besides this, four among us were arrested for attacking Kelvin, an agent of the racket.” He alleged that some of the Kerala-based medical students were also part of the racket in Armenia.

