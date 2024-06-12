UDF accuses Left govt of following Modi style

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Opposition UDF on Tuesday accused the Left government of following a Narendra Modi-style of functioning in passing legislations in the House, without holding any discussions.

The Opposition approached the Speaker against the House passing the Kerala Municipality Bill and Kerala Panchayat Raj Bill without discussions in the House.

Later in his ruling in the House, Speaker A N Shamseer said passing legislations only after going through the assembly subject committee or select committee is most desirable.

Speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan attacked the government for passing the Kerala Municipality and Panchayat Raj amendment bills in the House on Monday, without following procedural formalities. The government chose to amend the procedure at the last minute, at a time the Opposition protest in the bar bribery issue was on.

As per the original agenda of the House on Monday, the two bills were to be referred to the subject committee.

However sensing an opportunity, the government presented a special resolution to drop the procedural formalities.

The government suspended the procedures and passed the crucial legislations without any discussions.

The UDF urged the Speaker to issue a ruling in this regard.

In his ruling, the Speaker said ideally the procedural formalities should be followed, while passing legislations.

“Referring all legislations to the subject committee or select committee of the Assembly is one of the most important aspects of our legislative business. In the past, the House has functioned, as per the precedence. However during a few critical situations and considering valid reasons for the same, some bills have been passed, without following these procedures. In view of the elections coming in 2025, procedures including ward delimitation are to be completed in a time-bound manner,” said the Speaker in his ruling.Later, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh too said the government chose to bypass the procedure, not because of stubbornness. Had the Opposition raised its objection at any stage, the government would have taken their opposition into consideration.

The two legislations are of utmost political importance, as they pertain to delimitation of local body wards ahead of the local body elections in 2025. The cabinet had earlier passed an ordinance to facilitate ward delimitation.

As per the move, the minimum and maximum number of wards in local bodies will be increased by one each.

The ordinance was, however, rejected by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, citing the model code of conduct. It was in this backdrop that the government brought in a legislation in the House.

‘Passed bills sans discussions’