Vizhinjam: 88 per cent work over; trial run by June-end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As much as 88% of the overall work related to the under-construction Vizhinjam international seaport is over and the first trial run of the port’s operations can be conducted by June-end, the government told the assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by Neyyatinkara MLA K Ansalan, Ports Minister V N Vasavan said 98% of the dredging and reclamation work and 81% work on the breakwater has been completed. The progress of other stages were: berth-92%, buildings-94%, container yard-74%, project equipment including cranes-91% and gate complex and road-70%.

Last month, Adani Group, which constructs the port, had informed that all technical support systems and experts needed for the operations have been arranged for the trial run.