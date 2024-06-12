Kerala

Vizhinjam: 88 per cent work over; trial run by June-end

Last month, Adani Group, which constructs the port, had informed that all technical support systems and experts needed for the operations have been arranged for the trial run.
Zhen Hua 15’ the first cargo ship to arrive at the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram carrying gantry cranes from China - Express Photo
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As much as 88% of the overall work related to the under-construction Vizhinjam international seaport is over and the first trial run of the port’s operations can be conducted by June-end, the government told the assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by Neyyatinkara MLA K Ansalan, Ports Minister V N Vasavan said 98% of the dredging and reclamation work and 81% work on the breakwater has been completed. The progress of other stages were: berth-92%, buildings-94%, container yard-74%, project equipment including cranes-91% and gate complex and road-70%.

Vizhinjam international seaport

