Woman autorickshaw driver in Kochi suffers broken ribs after attack by youths

KOCHI : A 43-year-old woman autorickshaw driver was beaten up by three youths in Kuzhuppilly, Vypeen, late on Monday. Jaya, a Cheruvype resident, was attacked after a ride was hired to the Kalamassery medical college hospital (MCH). The youths attacked her as she refused to wait further after returning to Kuzhuppilly, leaving her with grave injuries including broken ribs, the police said.

According to a police officer, a youth hired Jaya’s autorickshaw from Kuzhuppilly beach around 10pm. After a few kilometres, he demanded that Jaya return to the starting point to pick up two of his friends. She followed the instructions and later reached the MCH with the three passengers. There, the youths set a return trip by saying that their friend who had met with an accident was discharged. On returning to Kuzhuppilly, they told Jaya to wait for a few more minutes by pointing out that their vehicle, which was parked on the beach premises, had been stolen. But Jaya refused to wait, saying that she wanted to return home as it was too late, the officer said.

“While Jaya told the youths she would arrange another taxi, they requested her to drop them off at the High Court junction instead. As she refused, the youths started attacking her,” the police officer said.

She was rescued by local residents and the police and admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital in Edavanakkad, the officer said.

“On Tuesday, Jaya was shifted to Lisie Hospital in Kaloor. She is yet to recover from the assault,” he said.

The police have received clues on the accused who will be caught soon, the officer added.