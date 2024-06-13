108 corrupt cops removed from rolls in last eight years, CM Pinarayi tells assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government has zero tolerance to tainted elements in the police force and has removed 108 police personnel, who were involved in criminal cases, from the rolls since assuming power in 2016, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Pinarayi in his reply during the discussion in the assembly on budget allocation to the Home Department said there has been a sea change in the attitude of the cops and the government has been trying to transform the police to a professional institution.

“There has been a visible change in the police. However, that does not mean the entire personnel has undergone change. There is a small section in the force, who are not willing to evolve. Such people are being detected and removed in a phased manner. When those who are supposed to uphold justice turn into criminals, it’s the credibility of the department that gets marred,” he said.

The chief minister also said the acts of the police will be subjected to scrutiny on various levels and hence matters such as the friendships the cops maintain is of utmost importance.

Rubbishes allegations of ridiculing Rahul

The chief minister rejected the allegation that he had ridiculed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and said his response was to the things that the latter had said “which did not befit his stature.”

“At the insistence of some, he asked why the central agencies did not arrest the CM of Kerala. Hence there was a natural criticism against him,”

Pinarayi said in response to UDF MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who had asked whether the CM made any favourable remarks on Rahul during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.