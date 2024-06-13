Care and Share Foundation launches Vidhyamrutham-4

KOCHI : Actor Mammootty on Wednesday launched the fourth edition of Care and Share Foundation’s Vidhyamrutham project.

Under the project, initiated in association with MGM Group of Institutions, underprivileged students will be given the opportunity to continue their studies.

As many as 250 economically backward students who have lost their mother or father, whose family member is suffering from diseases like cancer, who cannot continue studies at professional educational institutions due to limited living conditions, and those hailing from tribal regions, have been chosen under Vidhyamrutham.

The MoU for the project was signed by Care and Share chief patron Mammootty and MGM Group vice-chairman Jabson Varghese on Wednesday.

Fr Thomas Kurien, MD of Care and Share International Foundation, Swami Nandatmajananda of Ramakrishna Mission and others attended the event.