Cleric gets jail term for abusing minor boy in Pothencode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fast-track special court here has sentenced a Muslim cleric for 56 years rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor boy, who had approached him for religious studies.

Abdul Jabbar, a native of Kalloor near Pothencode, was handed over the prison term and a fine of `75,000 by judge R Rekha for abusing the 11-year-old boy during 2020 October- 2021 January period.

According to the prosecution, the 61-year-old man abused the boy when he came to his house to learn religious lessons. The victim was a student of Class V when the incident took place.

Jabbar gave assignments for other students and when they were at it, he took the boy to another room and abused him. He also showed obscene videos to the boy on his mobile phone and when the boy objected, he was given death threats.

The parents of the boy were unaware of the happenings and they wanted to send the boy’s sibling too to Jabbar for learning.

However, the boy vehemently objected to it. The parents grew suspicious and persuaded the boy to reveal his ordeal. The Pothencode police registered a case on the complaint of the parents and launched a probe, which was led by officers V S Ajeesh, D Gopi and Syam K.

Special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan appeared for the prosecution.

He examined 21 witnesses and produced 23 documents and five material objects to prove the case.

The court in its judgment said the accused, who repeatedly abused the minor boy, did not deserve any leniency.

Jabbar was found guilty of various sections of the Penal Code and the Pocso Act and will have to spend 20 years in jail as the punishments for the offences will run concurrently.