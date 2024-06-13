Kuwait fire tragedy: Death toll of Keralites rises to 24, seven seriously injured

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of people from Kerala who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy has risen to 24, while seven seriously injured persons are being treated in various hospitals in the Gulf country, according to a senior official of NORKA Roots on Thursday.

The fire that ripped through the six-storied apartment on Wednesday morning has so far claimed the lives of 49 labourers and there is an apprehension that the death toll could rise further.

Of the 24 Keralites who have died, 15 have so far been identified.

The deceased were Deni Raphael of Ernakulam, Shameer of Vayyankara in Kollam, Akash of Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, Muraleedharan Nair of Vazhamuttom in Pathanamthitta, Saju Varghese of Konni in Pathanamthitta, Stephen Abraham of Pampady in Kottayam, Lukose of Velichikkal, Sajan George of Punalur in Kollam, Kelu Ponmuleri of Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod, Renjith ofCherkala in Kasaragod, Thomas Ummachan of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, Viswas Krishna of Dharmadom in Kannur, Noohu of Koottayi in Malappuram, Bahuleyan of Pulamanthol in Malappuram and Sreehari Prasad of Changanassery in Kottayam.