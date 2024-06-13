Kuwait fire tragedy: Death toll of Keralites rises to 24, seven seriously injured

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of people from Kerala who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy has risen to 24, while seven seriously injured persons are being treated in various hospitals in the Gulf country, according to a senior official of NORKA Roots on Thursday.
The fire that ripped through the six-storied apartment on Wednesday morning has so far claimed the lives of 49 labourers and there is an apprehension that the death toll could rise further.
Of the 24 Keralites who have died, 15 have so far been identified.
The deceased were Deni Raphael of Ernakulam, Shameer of Vayyankara in Kollam, Akash of Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, Muraleedharan Nair of Vazhamuttom in Pathanamthitta, Saju Varghese of Konni in Pathanamthitta, Stephen Abraham of Pampady in Kottayam, Lukose of Velichikkal, Sajan George of Punalur in Kollam, Kelu Ponmuleri of Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod, Renjith ofCherkala in Kasaragod, Thomas Ummachan of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, Viswas Krishna of Dharmadom in Kannur, Noohu of Koottayi in Malappuram, Bahuleyan of Pulamanthol in Malappuram and Sreehari Prasad of Changanassery in Kottayam.
Ajith Kolasseri, who is holding additional charge of the NORKA Chief Executive Officer, said according to the information provided by its help desk in Kuwait unofficially, the number of casualties among Keralites is rising.
It was 12 in the morning, later updated to 19, and now it stands at 24.
Earlier, the state government had said that as per the information received by it, 19 people from Kerala died in the incident.
Seven seriously injured Keralites are being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of various hospitals in Kuwait, he told reporters.
Many injured persons have been discharged from hospitals, he said.
The official said the names and details of the victims could be provided only after confirmation from the External Affairs Ministry.
The NORKA help desk is coordinating with the Indian Embassy and the mortuary departments in the hospitals in Kuwait to expedite the paperwork for bringing the bodies of the victims back home.
The state cabinet, meanwhile, has decided to send Health Minister Veena George to Kuwait to coordinate the activities to repatriate the bodies and to facilitate the treatment of the injured.
The Health Minister will be accompanied by National Health Mission State Mission Director Jeevan Babu.
The state government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh to the families of those killed and Rs one lakh for the relatives of the injured.
Meanwhile, leading businessmen from Kerala, Yusuf Ali and Ravi Pillai, have conveyed to the Chief Minister that they will provide financial assistance to the victims' families.
Yusuf Ali has offered to provide Rs five lakh each to the families of the deceased, while Ravi Pillai has announced Rs two lakh each for the kins of the deceased.
The help desk of the NORKA (Non-resident Keralite's Affairs) and the expat outfits have been providing all possible support to those affected by the tragedy.
The NORKA help desk and global contact centre have been laisoning with various stakeholders to extend their support for the victims of the tragedy.