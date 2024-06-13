Periyar fish kill: Farmers lost Rs 7.03 crore, says Minister Saji Cherian

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian informed the assembly that fish farmers suffered a loss of Rs 7.03 crore due to the mass fish kill in the Periyar River on May 20.

The state government has received recommendations from the committee tasked with investigating industrial pollution to provide compensation for the affected fish farmers.

During the session, Saji Cherian responded to queries from Congress MLAs Anwar Sadath, Roji M John, T J Vinod, and Uma Thomas, stating that cage fish farmers incurred a loss of Rs 6.92 crore, saline aquaculture farmers lost Rs 9.4728 lakh and embankment fish farming resulted in a loss of another Rs 1.6 lakh.