Posters pop up in favour of Congress leader K Muraleedharan in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : ‘Nayikuvaan Nayakan Varate’ (loosely translated to ‘Let the hero take the lead’) read the posters, that appeared near Indira Bhavan and the District Congress Committee office on Wednesday, in favour of senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan.

A dozen posters bearing his picture have appeared at a time when a cross-section of Thiruvananthapuram-based leaders are in Wayanad to join Rahul Gandhi.

After the poster war in Thrissur baying for the blood of the leaders ‘responsible’ for the defeat of Muraleedharan, the focus has shifted to the capital, where he is scheduled to reach Friday evening. However, within a few hours of pasting them, several posters were found torn and lying astray on the streets. One of the posters bearing signatures of Congress activists from the district urged the leader to return and lead the party in its fight against communalism, while expressing immense support.

A source close to Muraleedharan told TNIE that he garnered a significant fan base among party workers during his stint as the Vattiyoorkavu legislator, which lasted for 8 years, before representing Vadakara as an MP in 2019. “Several local Congress leaders have been telling Muraleedharan that the defeat in Thrissur is not the end of the road. They have been urging him to come to the capital, to field and ensure his victory from the Vattiyoorkavu assembly seat”, said the source.

However, the posters that appeared on Wednesday hint at Muraleedharan’s return to the helm of the party. At present, former Congress state president K Muraleedharan is unlikely to become the successor of K Sudhakaran. The reason being quoted is that both V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, and Muraleedharan belong to the same community, which would not give the latter a chance to become the KPCC president.