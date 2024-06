KALPETTA : Choosing not to break the suspense over which seat he will vacate, Rahul Gandhi, elected from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli, on Wednesday said he will take a call only after listening to the people of both constituencies.

However, the state Congress leadership gave enough indication that he may vacate Wayanad with KPCC president K Sudhakaran saying voters of the constituency are sad that Rahul is leaving them.

Addressing a gathering at Malappuram district’s Edavanna, which falls under Wayanad constituency, Rahul said unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is guided by the paramatma, he takes decision by himself. “Modi said he is not biological and is instructed by paramatma. I am an ordinary human being and for me the people are the paramatma. I act as instructed by the people. So, I have to listen to what the people of Wayanad and Rae Bareli say,” he said.

In his speech at Kalpetta, Rahul took a jibe at the BJP and Modi for attacking the Constitution by espousing the ‘one language, one nation’ idea during the election campaign.

“BJP leaders thought just because they had power, ED, CBI, Income Tax, they could dictate to the people. The Election Commission designed the polling dates to favour the PM. But people of Ayodhya and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and the entire nation showed that they do not support hatred. The people showed that our different languages, cultures, religions should be protected,” he said.