Rule violations: KU axes stage show involving Sunny Leone

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University (KU) has directed its engineering college situated on Kariavattom campus not to conduct a stage show planned on July 5, involving Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, on the grounds that it violates the government guidelines on conduct of cultural programmes in campuses.

KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal said the college was asked not to go ahead with the event as the Secretary of Higher Education has issued a set of guidelines that prohhibits organising shows in higher educational institutions by performers from outside the campus and raising funds on its behalf.

The government directions were issued after the stampede during the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) tech fest last year that claimed four lives and injured over 60 others.

The vice-chancellor said his office came to know about the programme from a flyer.