Union min Suresh Gopi visits former CM E K Nayanar's house in Kalliasseri

Suresh Gopi has often expressed his admiration for Nayanar. Reflecting on their relationship, he once shared a heartfelt message on social media with a photo of himself and Sarada, stating, “There was a chief minister like this in Kerala. Why did you depart so early, leaving us orphaned? We Malayalees need your presence now more than ever.”

Suresh Gopi visited Nayanar’s house after a series of temple visits in Kozhikode and Kannur.

Starting his day with a visit to the Tali Temple in Kozhikode at 6 am, he later proceeded to Mararji Bhavan. He visited several places in Kannur on Wednesday.

After offering prayers at the Thiruvarkadu Bhagavathy Temple (Madayi Kavu), he visited the Rajarajeswara Temple and the Parassinikadavu Muthappan Temple. He also paid floral tributes at the Mararji memorial in Payyambalam before heading to the Kottiyoor temple and subsequently returning to Thrissur.

The premises of Tali temple in Kozhikode was crowded with party workers and worshippers who had gathered to welcome Minister Suresh Gopi. The temple authorities organised a grand reception for the MP, by conducting a special pooja. Expressing his gratitude towards the people who placed their trust in him, Suresh Gopi stated, “I was chosen by the people, guided by their faith.”

Gopi emphasised that he won by securing votes from all segments of society and highlighted the significant responsibilities that come with his role as India’s tourism minister. He pointed out the extensive work required for Kerala’s progress.