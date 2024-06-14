Fire tragedy: Binoy, victim from Chavakkad, had reached Kuwait just four days ago

A father of two, Binoy had flown into Kuwait from Kochi four days ago, on a visit visa, to land a job. It was the dream of building a house and providing for his family that prompted the 44-year-old to take the decision. In Chavakkad, the family lives in a make-shift home with a tarpaulin roof. According to Abdul Khader, chairman of the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board, “His wife contacted us worried about not being able to communicate with Binoy after the fire broke out. We reported the incident to Norka Roots authorities and other officials concerned. Binoy had shared details of his stay with his wife and she suspected the accident happened in the same building, which turned out to be true.”