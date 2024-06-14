Fire tragedy: Binoy, victim from Chavakkad, had reached Kuwait just four days ago

THRISSUR: Binoy Thomas, who had moved from Tiruvalla to settle in Thekkan Palayoor, Chavakkad, was one of those killed in the fire accident in Kuwait. A friend identified him and Norka Roots officials confirmed his death on Thursday.
A father of two, Binoy had flown into Kuwait from Kochi four days ago, on a visit visa, to land a job. It was the dream of building a house and providing for his family that prompted the 44-year-old to take the decision. In Chavakkad, the family lives in a make-shift home with a tarpaulin roof. According to Abdul Khader, chairman of the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board, “His wife contacted us worried about not being able to communicate with Binoy after the fire broke out. We reported the incident to Norka Roots authorities and other officials concerned. Binoy had shared details of his stay with his wife and she suspected the accident happened in the same building, which turned out to be true.”
Shocking news shatters two more families in Kottayam
Apart from Stephin Abraham Sabu, of Pambady, who was declared dead on Wednesday, the demise of Sreehari Pradeep, of Ithithanam, and Shibu Varghese, of Paipad, both from Kottayam was confirmed on Thursday. The residents of Ithithanam near Changanassery are mourning the loss of Sreehari, a mechanical engineer who recently secured employment in Kuwait. His father, Pradeep, who also works in Kuwait, broke the devastating news to the family. Shibu Varghese, a member of the Palathinkal family in Paipad, had been working as an accountant at NBTC for over a decade. His brother, Shiju Varghese, who also resides in Kuwait, conveyed the heartbreaking news to the family. Shibu had recently visited home for a vacation. He is survived by wife Rosy Thomas and three-year-old son, Aiden Varghese.