Kerala: Crucial Syro-Malabar Church Synod on June 14

KOCHI : The stage is all set for the Syro-Malabar Church Synod on Friday. There are several distinguishing traits about the Synod this year. The event is taking place at a time when the circular jointly signed by the Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil and Ernakulam-Angamaly Apostolic Administrator Mar Bosco Puthur kicked up the hornet’s nest.

Also, unlike the Synod meetings that see the attendance of all 63 bishops in person, this time it will be an online affair.

However, the priests opposing the unified Holy Mass have raised doubts regarding the event.

“This is going directly in opposition to what the Pope has said,” said Fr Kuriakose Mundadan. According to him, even the decision to implement the unified Holy Mass had been taken at a Synod meeting that was held online during the pandemic. “As for the things said in the circular like the ex-communication of the priests who don’t celebrate the unified Holy Mass, they too are not valid. Syro-Malabar Church has nothing called ex-communication. So, after July 3, even if the things said in the circular come into effect, we will be officiating the rituals in our parishes,” he added.

A lot has been going on in the past few days with those against the Unified Holy Mass questioning the timing of the leaking of the circular, which contained matters that needed discussion in the Synod first.

The laity and priests who are against the unified Holy Mass had even said that the leak was deliberately made to overcome any opposition to the decisions made unilaterally by the Chaldean group in the Church.