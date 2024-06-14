Kochi corporation council's works standing committee chair poll on June 22

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation Council will hold an election on June 22 to select a new chairperson for its public works committee. This follows the resignation of RSP councillor Sunitha Dixon from the post in May.

According to UDF councillors, Sunitha’s term as chairperson of the standing committee was originally set for one year under a power-sharing agreement within the UDF. A no-confidence motion was moved against her, when she refused to step down in February 2024.

As per the agreement, V K Minimol was supposed to take over the post. Sunitha had defied the whip issued by the RSP to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion moved by the UDF for her removal from the post. Instead, she abstained from voting along with the ruling LDF members.

The party decided to divide the remaining term equally between V K Minimol and Seena. For the upcoming election, UDF’s V K Minimol and LDF’s Deepa Varma will contest. The public works standing committee has nine councillors-- four from LDF, four from UDF, and one from RSP.