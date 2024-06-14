Kuwait fire tragedy: Kannur mourns loss of its dear departed

KANNUR: A day of prayers and tears ended in tragedy when the sad news reached the homes of Nithin and Viswas in Kannur. Nithin Kuthoor, 27, of Kannur Peringome, and Viswas Krishnan, 36, of Dharmadam, were among the 49 people who lost their lives in the fire accident in Kuwait. Embassy authorities officially informed the families of their deaths on Thursday.
Nithin’s unexpected demise has left the entire village mourning. Growing up in a financially backward family Nithin’s biggest dream was to build a house for his family. The unfinished remains of his house has ended up as a painful sight for Nithin’s relatives and friends.“He went to Kuwait to pursue the dream of a house. Last January, he came back on a one-month leave after three and a half years in Kuwait. He bought a 10 cent plot and completed the foundation work for his house. He went back to earn money to complete the project. But fate was against my brother,” said Nithin’s relative Pramod.
Nithin was working as a driver in Kuwait. He contacted his family the night before the incident. When the news came, they never thought Nithin would be among the victims. He is survived by father Laxmanan Kuthoor, and his brother, Lijin Kuthoor. Viswas Krishnan had been in Kuwait for only eight months, and had gone there seeking better opportunities. He leaves behind wife Pooja and their three-year-old son Daivik. Viswas had been working as a draftsman in Kuwait. He had earlier worked in a private company in Bengaluru.