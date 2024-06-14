Narrow escape for 15 students as school bus catches fire in Kerala's Chengannur

ALAPPUZHA: Fifteen schoolchildren had a miraculous escape when a bus of a private school caught fire at Ala near Chengannur on Friday.

The school bus of Sree Bhuvaneswari English Medium School caught fire at Ala -Kodukulanji road at 8.30 am.

Around 15 students and an assistant were inside the bus when the fumes came out from the engine side of the bus. Immediately the driver disembarked the children.

After that, the fumes thickened around the bus, turning the vehicle into flames.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Chengannur arrived and tried to douse the fire. However, the bus was almost gutted, Chengannur police said.