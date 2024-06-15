Concerns of Malayali diaspora taken up at Loka Kerala Sabha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) discussed pressing issues faced by the Malayali diaspora in the United States. A session chaired by E T Taison Master MLA covered a wide range of topics aimed at improving the welfare of Keralites living abroad.

Counselling centres for students in Canada was one of the key demands raised in the session. It was observed that students pursuing higher education in Canada face a lot of mental health issues with participants urging the government to start counselling centres for them.

Intervention on the part of the state government to prevent accidental deaths, including drownings, among students was another concern raised at the session, which recommended implementation of orientation courses in collaboration with Norka Roots. Medical/health insurance for students, legal assistance for women, a permanent help desk for American Malayalis under Norka and government support for them, training and legal aid for students in the US were some of the other topics that were discussed during the session.

Action to raise the legal awareness of women migrants and the legal rights available for them in the US/Canada was one of the recommendations made at the session. The session also raised the need to improve Kerala’s education system to improve the job prospects of youth arriving in the US. The Focana representative raised the importance of aspirants enrolling for US online courses while working in Kerala.