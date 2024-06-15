Pall of gloom descends on southern Kerala districts as bodies reach home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mortal remains of four persons hailing from Kollam and two from Thiruvananthapuram, who were killed in a deadly blaze in Kuwait on Wednesday, were brought to their residences as bereaved relatives and friends fought back tears to bid heartbreaking farewell to their loved ones.
Shameer Umarudeen, Lukose V O, Sajan George and Sumesh Pillai were from Kollam, while Arun Babu and Sreejesh Nair hailed from Thiruvananthapuram. Barring Sajan and Lukose, the funerals of the other four were held on Friday evening. Shameer’s body was brought to his house at Vayyankara by 4pm amid a pall of gloom.
His relatives and friends broke down as the body was taken to his residence.
The 30-year-old had gone to Kuwait five years ago to provide a better life for his family. Before that, he drove private vehicles in his locality to earn a living.
He married two years ago and visited his family nine months back. Shameer’s brother fainted as the coffin was brought in, following which he was hospitalised.
The body was kept at the house for about an hour for the public to pay homage and later interred at Thamrakkulam Juma Masjid cemetery.
The body of Sumesh, 38, who hailed from Perinadu, was taken to his residence where a large number of people, including relatives and friends, had gathered to have his last glimpse. Sumesh was the lone breadwinner of his family comprising his parents, wife, five-year-old daughter and a brother with health issues. Sumesh worked as an X-ray welding checking officer and had last visited his family last Onam.
The funeral of Lukose, 48, of Velichikkala and Sajan, 29, of Punalur, will be held on Saturday. Lukose’ and Sajan’s bodies have been kept at a private mortuary in Kottiyam and Punalur, respectively.
The family members of Lukose said the funeral will be held on Saturday at 8am. Lukose’s brother has arrived from Delhi and the arrival of his brother-in-law is being awaited. Sajan’s sister is in Australia and her arrival is awaited too. The funeral will be held at his family church at 1.30 pm.
The body of Sreejesh, 31, was first taken to his sister’s house at Oonninmoodu. Sreejesh had earlier worked in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, following which he returned to India and left for Kuwait a week back to meet a deadly fate. The body was later shifted to his ancestral house at Edava and cremated.
The body of Arun Babu, 37, was taken to his wife’s residence at Poovathoor in an emotionally charged environment. The family learned about his ordeal as he failed to respond to their calls after seeing reports of the fire mishap.
It was seven months ago that he had last come on vacation and the family members were inconsolable at the loss.
His wife, six-year-old daughter and other close relatives broke down seeing the coffin. The body was later shifted to his residence at Valiyamala and cremated there.