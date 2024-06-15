Pall of gloom descends on southern Kerala districts as bodies reach home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mortal remains of four persons hailing from Kollam and two from Thiruvananthapuram, who were killed in a deadly blaze in Kuwait on Wednesday, were brought to their residences as bereaved relatives and friends fought back tears to bid heartbreaking farewell to their loved ones.

Shameer Umarudeen, Lukose V O, Sajan George and Sumesh Pillai were from Kollam, while Arun Babu and Sreejesh Nair hailed from Thiruvananthapuram. Barring Sajan and Lukose, the funerals of the other four were held on Friday evening. Shameer’s body was brought to his house at Vayyankara by 4pm amid a pall of gloom.

His relatives and friends broke down as the body was taken to his residence.