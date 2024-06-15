Pinarayi Vijayan calls for utilising expats’ expertise for Kerala’s progress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The skill and expertise of expatriates should be properly utilised for the welfare of all sections of society in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Inaugurating the fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Pinarayi admitted that utilisation of the expertise of expatriates has been low compared to the huge rise in remittances by them.

“Expatriation should be used as an engine that drives the social and economic progress of the state,” he said. Though the history of expatriation of Keralites is over a century old, attempts to link them officially with the state began just seven to eight years ago, he said.

The chief minister said that the presence of Keralites could be seen in the best engineering and research centres across the world in addition to various service sectors. However, the realisation that their expertise was not being utilised properly led to the creation of a platform called the Loka Kerala Sabha, he said.

Pinarayi said the Loka Kerala Sabha has seen three editions and three regional conferences since its inception.

During the previous edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, one of the major suggestions was the creation of an online space for Keralites the world over. Implementing the suggestion, the Loka Keralam online platform has come into existence that facilitates cultural exchanges and sharing of information including job opportunities.

The portal, developed by Norka in association with the Digital University, Kerala, can be utilised by Keralites who have been residing outside the country for over the past six months and also in other states for over the past two years. Since the membership is given after thorough scrutiny, the credibility of the information can be ensured, he said.

On the Kerala Migration Survey 2023 that was released on the occasion, Pinarayi said remittances from expatriates have seen a rise of 155% over the past five years.