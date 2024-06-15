Remunerate people who are ready to collect, hand over waste, suggests Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday suggested the local self-government department (LSGD) initiate a pilot project under which people collecting and handing over plastic waste are given remuneration. The suggestion was made by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P while considering a suo motu case into waste management in the state particularly in Kochi following the fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant last year.

As part of the hearing, LSGD additional chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and Kochi Corporation secretary Chelsasini V were present online and offline, respectively. The court observed that while travelling across the state, it is commonly seen that plastic bottles and waste are littered everywhere.

Similarly, during the recent flooding in Kochi, plastic was seen floating in water bodies. While discussing the issue, the court suggested LSGD consider a pilot project whereby people can hand over plastic waste for which they get paid. Sarada Muraleedharan welcomed the suggestion and submitted that such an initiative would help reduce the plastic waste issue to a large extent. She submitted that currently, unsegregated waste is collected and handed over to private agencies. The agencies later segregate plastic waste and sell it to plastic recyclers. Instead, if segregation takes place at the house itself, civic bodies can find revenue from it.

At the start of the hearing, the government pleader submitted that as per the High Court’s direction, topics of waste management and cleanliness have been added to the educational curriculum. To this, the court observed that teachers should be first sensitised about the issue.

The court also went through data submitted by LSGD regarding plastic collection booths installed in various districts of the state. The court observed that Malappuram and Kannur did well by installing a large number of booths.