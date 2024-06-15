Thrissur: Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Kunnamkulam-Guruvayur region

THRISSUR: A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.0 was felt in the Kunnamkulam-Guruvayur region in Thrissur district on Saturday morning.

The tremor occurred at around 8:15 am, manifesting as minor vibrations. Witnesses reported that the tremor lasted for about four seconds. No destruction was reported in the region, but the vibration did cause panic among residents, leading many to run out of their homes.

Geetha, a resident of Kunnamkulam, recounted her experience: "We heard a big noise first, followed by vibrations under our feet. We initially thought it was thunder, but then we felt the tremors that lasted for a few seconds. I was sitting on a chair inside my home when it happened." She added that it was after watching the news on television that she confirmed it was a minor earthquake.

District Collector R Krishna Teja has urged the Tahsildar and Geologist to visit the affected regions and submit a detailed report.