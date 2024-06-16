CM outlines action plan for Malayalis in Gulf

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government will explore the possibility of operating ships connecting Gulf ports to Kerala to address the issue of high travel costs from Gulf countries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was addressing concerns raised by delegates from Gulf countries on the final day of the Loka Kerala Sabha on Saturday. This aims to reduce financial burden on expatriates, especially during peak seasons. He pointed at the disparity in airfare during the Hajj pilgrimage as tickets from Karipur airport were priced higher compared to Kochi and Kannur.

“Many suggestions were received. All of them will be reviewed and decisions will be taken,” said Pinarayi. Central to the discussions was travel cost reductions, expatriate welfare and the improvement of various support systems for Keralites abroad. Delegates expressed serious concerns about expatriates returning with severe illnesses and the need for better healthcare and pension support. The CM said that the health department would enhance its outreach to local levels. The need for higher education opportunities for students from the UAE and Saudi Arabia was another issue raised.