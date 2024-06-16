CM outlines action plan for Malayalis in Gulf

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government will explore the possibility of operating ships connecting Gulf ports to Kerala to address the issue of high travel costs from Gulf countries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was addressing concerns raised by delegates from Gulf countries on the final day of the Loka Kerala Sabha on Saturday. This aims to reduce financial burden on expatriates, especially during peak seasons. He pointed at the disparity in airfare during the Hajj pilgrimage as tickets from Karipur airport were priced higher compared to Kochi and Kannur.
“Many suggestions were received. All of them will be reviewed and decisions will be taken,” said Pinarayi. Central to the discussions was travel cost reductions, expatriate welfare and the improvement of various support systems for Keralites abroad. Delegates expressed serious concerns about expatriates returning with severe illnesses and the need for better healthcare and pension support. The CM said that the health department would enhance its outreach to local levels. The need for higher education opportunities for students from the UAE and Saudi Arabia was another issue raised.
The CM assured to improve the quality and variety of courses available in Kerala. He also encouraged the idea of conducting cultural activities such as ‘Kalotsavam’ for students abroad to help them maintain their cultural connections. To combat unemployment among returning expatriates, the delegates recommended reintegration programmes. The CM acknowledged this as a righteous demand and said that the state will look into developing such programmes.
Pinarayi assured the delegation that the NORKA insurance plan would be expedited and that additional help desks would be established to improve service efficiency.
The session concluded with a discussion on reviewing the Emigration Act of 2011. Recommendations will be submitted to the union government to address current challenges.
The CM said the government would hire law firms to extend legal support to expatriates in trouble.
10 resolutions passed
The Loka Kerala Sabha passed ten resolutions, including one expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine. Delegate Rajeen Pookuthu who moved the resolution demanded Israel withdraw from the war that has seen the death of over 36,000 people so far.
Another resolution sought the Union government to enact a comprehensive emigration law in the wake of the Kuwait fire tragedy.
A resolution moved by delegate Unnimaya Unnikrishnan wanted the Centre to devise safety measures for migrant domestic workers. Another resolution moved by Sajesh was to prevent exploitation and fraud by recruiting agencies