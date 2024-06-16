Continuous seismic activity creates panic in Kerala's Thrissur; 2.9 magnitude tremor felt today

THRISSUR: Even though the tremors were feeble when compared to that occurred on Saturday, residents were in fear as it happened again. Three houses were reportedly affected in the minor earthquake of which one was severely affected. As per the report published by National Center of Seismology, the tremors were felt in a 10km radius of Kunnamkulam.

A house in Ward 24 of Kunnamkulam municipality suffered severe cracks and a portion of the concrete roof of the house had collapsed partially. According to Seetha Ravindran, Chairperson, Kunnamkulam municipality, "There is no situation to panic at the moment. However we are taking note of the situation. Tahsildar and Geologist visited the places and a report on the same has been filed."

Kunnamkulam Tahsildar Hema O. B said that the report on the damages caused to the houses was already submitted to the Collector. "A person had reported about waves like a phenomenon in an open well. We also visited the place and noted that the intensity of the waves had come down. We have instructed them to report again if the intensity rises further," she added.

According to Prakash, of Arthatt, whose house suffered severe damage, "there were small cracks in the house already. But the earthquakes on Saturday and Sunday worsened it. Officials visited and directed us to vacate the house. But we don't know where to go and what to do." Prakash and Suma have two children and an aged mother and in a dilemma what to do with the house, as the roof is in partially collapsed condition. With the help of neighbours, two arecanut logs have been used to support the roof for the time being.