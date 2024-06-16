DMO advises caution against diarrhoea

KOCHI : The district health department is observing oral rehydration therapy week from June 15. The department plans to create awareness about the importance of ORS in the treatment of diarrhoea and how to prepare the ORS. The event will also focus on the importance of food and drinks in the prevention of diarrhoea, personal hygiene and dehydration.

Focusing on Anganwadis and schools, the health department has been conducting various awareness programmes for the past few days. Diarrhoea can be prevented by ensuring food, drink, and personal and environmental hygiene. “Drinking only boiled water, maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands thoroughly with soap after using the toilet and before having food, keeping food covered to prevent flies from entering and eating food cooked in clean areas, can help prevent diarrhoea,” said Dr Sakeena K, the district medical officer, Ernakulam, adding that food should be consumed when it is warm, and that people must refrain from throwing away food waste and other garbage carelessly and disposing of it scientifically.

“ORS is available free of cost at all health centres, Anganwadi and ORS depots. It should be prepared in proper quantity and kept clean. It can be consumed whenever a person experiences diarrhoea,” she said.