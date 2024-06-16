‘Enhance skill development programmes to suit industry needs’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A majority of educational institutions in the state are calling for significant enhancements in skill development programmes to better align academic training with industry needs. This was revealed in a recent survey carried out by the state government-partnered Information and Communication Technology Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) in over 250 higher educational institutions across the state.

The survey showed that a notable 69.2% of the participating educational institutions expressed a keen interest in integrating skill training in emerging technologies into their curriculum. Furthermore, 61.5% advocated for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship skills, while 38.5% prioritised training in data science and essential life skills.

Academics who responded to the survey emphasised the need for skill development programmes to be more accessible, allowing a greater number of students and faculties to benefit from these initiatives. By extending the reach of these programmes, more institutions, especially those in remote or underserved areas, can be brought under its ambit, ensuring equitable access to quality training.

“Over 80% of students in these remote institutions come from marginalised communities, such as backward, minority, and SC/ST groups. They require dedicated academic assistance, mentoring, and financial aid to thrive. Urgent attention and priority should be given to addressing these challenges,” the academics said.