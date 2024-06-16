‘FCI board member’ dupes youth by promising job in Kochi

KOCHI : The police have initiated an investigation into a case where an individual, pretending to be a board member of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), duped a Mavelikara resident by promising him a permanent job at Milma. In response to the directive from Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate, the Kadavanthra police recently filed a case against Rahul Suresh, of Kayamkulam, and Rema George, of Puthupally.

According to the police, the accused persons approached the victim in October 2021, with promises of securing a permanent position as a system supervisor at Milma using their ‘connections’ within the organisation. As per the complaint, the victim was invited to Rahul’s residence in Kayamkulam. “There, Rahul introduced himself as a board member of FCI. To gain the victim’s trust, he was shown several documents bearing Rahul’s seal and the Union government emblem, and said that they had influential contacts at Milma who could facilitate the job,” said a police officer.

A week later, the victim was told to meet the second accused, Rema, at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station. As directed, he handed over Rs 10,000 to her for the processing of his employment papers. Following this, he was instructed to meet Rahul at the office of a construction firm in Kadavanthra. “During that meeting, the victim was informed that in order to secure the job, he needed to pay Rs 2 lakh. As instructed, the victim transferred the sum to the account of the construction firm and awaited his appointment letter,” said the police officer.