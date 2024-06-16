Union Minister Suresh Gopi offers gold rosary to Lourdes church in Thrissur

THRISSUR : Union Minister Suresh Gopi offered a gold rosary to Our Lady of Dolours Lourdes Metropolitan Cathedral in Thrissur on Saturday.

His visit to the cathedral before his daughter’s marriage and the offering of a gold crown had sparked controversies in the state.

However, he had said then that he would visit the church once the election result were announced.

The minister also offered tributes at Muralimandhiram in Poonkunnam on the day. Padmaja Venugopal, who joined the BJP recently, accompanied him.

Replying to media’s questions on AIIMS, Gopi said the location for AIIMS would be revealed when the time was right.

When asked about his aspirations for Thrissur, Suresh Gopi said he would definitely take into consideration the sentiments of the public and get into action after compiling the suggestions from the people.

On Friday, the actor-turned-politician visited Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, and Koodalmanickyam temple in Irinjalakkuda.