Alarm bells over mushrooming mental health clinics in Kerala

KOCHI: In the post-Covid era, social media has played a huge role in raising awareness on the significance of mental health, therapy centres, virtual counselling and consultations. With the increased popularity and acceptance, the state has been witnessing a rise in the number of private mental health clinics.

However, a lack of legislation to regulate and monitor the functioning of these clinics and virtual consultants has led to credibility issues, misdiagnosis of mental conditions, and delays in providing treatment, experts pointed out.

“Wrong people giving counselling to people lead to tragic events,” said senior psychiatrist C J John, citing the instance of a person who attempted suicide and later consulted him. “He was suffering from depressive disorder, which required medication, and was taking advice from a former police officer. These pieces of advice did not help him, leading to the suicide attempt,” Dr John said.

Many unscientific practices are entering the field of psychology because of the notion that anyone can practice counselling, pointed out Dr Arun B Nair.

“We have seen some religious leaders counselling and using spirituality in this field. Unscientific interventions can even lead to the spread of malpractices, pseudoscience, and pseudo-beliefs,” he said.

According to experts, counselling is not everyone’s cup of tea and a degree or post-graduation in psychology does not qualify anyone for the job. Rather, proper training is imperative. “Only those with some knowledge of psychiatry and neurological disorders can understand if the individual requires medication or psychological therapy. Awareness on psychiatric and brain disorders that can come with psychiatric symptoms is important,” Dr John said.

Counselling requires confidentiality and technique, and importantly, the person has to adhere to training under the supervision of qualified and senior practitioners, he added.

“A poorly trained person counselling a patient may fail to diagnose the condition, or even misdiagnose, thereby delaying treatment and worsening the condition,” said Dr Dhanya Chandran, head of the department of psychology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

Sometimes, brain disorders can also be projected through psychiatric symptoms, Dr Arun said. “A counsellor needs to have the capability to understand and diagnose such issues,” he pointed out.

There is also the issue of self-styled counsellors charging a huge fee after giving some random advice, Dr Dhanya said.

“Counsellors and therapists get huge amounts as fees. Somewhere around Rs 500 for a one-hour session. It is an income source for several people,” she said.