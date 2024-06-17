Fever cases in Kerala see 65 per cent spike, cross one lakh-mark in June

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : More than 1 lakh fever cases have been reported across the state this month alone, with outpatient visits seeing a 65% rise till June 15. In total, the state has reported over 10 lakh fever cases so far this year.

From 5,533 on June 1, daily OP visits by people suffering from fever rose to 9,102 on June 15, taking the total number of cases reported till mid-June to 1,06,176. Daily hospital admissions saw 9% rise, from 104 on June 1 to 198 on June 15, while 22 deaths have been reported so far this month.

Cold, cough, viral fever, influenza-H1N1, dengue, leptospirosis, and diarrhoeal diseases were the common ailments for which treatment was sought.