Kochi Metro marks 7th anniversary on June 17; average daily ridership nears one lakh

KOCHI: The seventh anniversary of Kochi Metro, which falls on Monday, marks a significant milestone for the company, at a time when it has completed the 28km-long phase 1 corridor from Aluva to Tripunithura, covering a total of 25 stations. Work on the phase 2 corridor is expected to be completed within 18 months, once the tender is awarded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which has offered a loan for the project.

Over the years, Kochi Metro has developed itself into the lifeline of the city. Construction work on the first phase began in June 2013. The 13.4km section of the line from Aluva to Palarivattom, consisting of 11 stations, was opened to passengers on June 17, 2017, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also inaugurated the last stretch of phase 1, between SN Junction and Tripunithura on March 6 this year.

The number of daily commuters is approaching one lakh. “At present, on average of over 90,000 people travel on the metro every day. In May this year, average daily passenger ridership was 99,000 and for around 14 days the number crossed 1 lakh,” a KMRL official said.

According to KMRL reports, over 10 crore people have travelled on the metro since its inception. Of this, 3.11 crore people used the service in 2023.