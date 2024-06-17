Probe ordered into cops’ indifference to Coimbatore highway attack complaint

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena has directed the Special Branch DySP to investigate and submit a report on the allegation of laxity on the part of Kunnathunadu police in hearing the complaint of two youths who had a narrow escape from a highway robbery bid near Madukkarai on the outskirts of Coimbatore in the early hours of Friday.

When Pattimattom residents M Aslam Siddiq and Charles Reji reached the police station to report the incident after they returned home on Saturday, the SI simply asked them to give their address and go home without even hearing their woes.

According to the victims, the Kunnathunadu police did not show the vigilance and care shown by the Madukkarai police to listen to their complaints and take action.

“We escaped from more than ten assailants. They came in three cars. Except for the driver of the vehicle that intercepted our car, all were masked. Though we panicked following the attack, we managed to drive off quickly,” Aslam told reporters on Sunday. The approach of the local police only added to their pain, he said.

“The Special Branch DySP will soon file a report,” said an officer with the rural police.

According to the complainants, an armed gang waylaid the car in which Aslam, Charles, and two employees of their firm were travelling on the Salem-Kochi national highway from Bengaluru to Kochi.

The gangsters started breaking the windshield of the car with steel rods but Aslam rushed his car to a nearby toll plaza.

As the place has CCTV surveillance and public movement, the gang withdrew from its attempt and fled.

Aslam and Charles, who run a designing firm in Kochi, were accompanied by their employees Nithin and Ajeesh. They had gone to Bengaluru on Wednesday to purchase computers.

On Friday, around 2.30 am, while they were heading towards Walayar, the gang blocked their path half a kilometre before the L&T toll plaza. Four masked men with weapons got out of the cars, surrounded Aslam’s vehicle, and started to break its windshield.

Meanwhile, Aslam started to drive the car towards Walayar but the gang chased it. Soon after the car reached the L&T toll plaza, the gang withdrew, sensing public presence and surveillance.

After parking the car, Aslam lodged a complaint with the Madukkarai police in the morning.

Reportedly, the Kerala-bound travellers had a large amount of cash with them and somebody who knew it attempted to rob them on the highway.

Meanwhile, the Madukkarai police have arrested four persons belonging to Chittoor in Palakkad district, including a soldier with the Indian Army. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.