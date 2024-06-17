Sub-treasury fraud: Five booked, details of forged cheques sought

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have launched a probe into the incident in which around Rs 15 lakh was siphoned from the accounts of four people, three of whom are dead, at Kazhakkoottam sub-treasury. Two cases have been registered, one on the complaint of victim M Mohanakumari, and the other on the complaint filed by the district treasury officer, after it was found that the money was swindled over four months since February.

Sources in the police said they have sought details of the cheques encashed and the time when they were processed.

“We have sought details of the cheques, the time when they were encashed and those who were present at the office at the time. We can say anything more only after getting the details,” said a police officer.

Five employees of the sub-treasury – superintendents N S Sali and S S Suja, accountant Gireesh Kumar, junior superintendent N Shajahan and S Vijayaraj – have been booked for fraud, forgery, cheating and other related charges. A probe is on to check whether other employees had a role in the fraud, said a source.

Police said the five accused persons allegedly used forged cheques to siphon money off the accounts of three retired government employees who had passed away. They were exposed after they mistakenly withdrew cash – around Rs 2.5 lakh on May 4 and 5 – from the account of Mohanakumari. Sources said only a detailed auditing will reveal whether more people lost money.

Satheesan writes to Pinarayi, seeking inspection of treasuries

In the wake of the cheque malpractices reported from the Kazhakkoottam sub-treasury, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to conduct inspections in treasuries across the state to restore people’s trust in them. Satheesan said the sub treasury’s employees stole 18 lakh by producing forged cheques, and urged the CM to conduct a detailed probe to check whether such a crime took place in other treasuries and sub-treasuries too.

“Loopholes in the functioning of treasuries need to be identified. I am sure similar fraud must have taken place in other treasuries and sub-treasuries. It’s shocking to learn that those holding accounts in the treasuries do not get alerts when money is withdrawn. This shows lack of seriousness by authorities,” Satheesan said in the letter. He said the CCTV camera at Kazhakkoottam sub-treasury was not operations, which indicates a conspiracy.