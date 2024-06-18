CPI to field candidate in Wayanad LS by-poll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI on Tuesday said that it will field a candidate against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll.

The CPI holds Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and its candidate would contest in the by-election, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam told reporters here.

"What is doubt in it? The CPI and the LDF will not do anything that is favourable to the BJP. So, we will certainly field our candidate there," he said.

When asked about Priyanka's candidature, he said the Congress has all the freedom to choose its candidate in any segment.