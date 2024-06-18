'Ride Safe Campaign' in association with Hero MotoCorp by The New Indian Express kicks off in Kochi

KOCHI: The Kochi leg of the two-day 'Road Safe Campaign' organised by The New Indian Express in association with automobile major Hero MotoCorp aiming to spread awareness about the importance of road safety began here on Tuesday.

The events, which are being held as a part of TNIE's nationwide campaign, were flagged off by Ernakulam Collector N S K Umesh at St Augustine High School, Kaloor, and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod at Gandhinagar Fire Station.

On Tuesday, the first day of the event tagged-lined 'Your Safety Our Priority' saw the distribution of 230 helmets at the two separate events in Kochi.

Speaking on the occasion, Umesh highlighted the importance of road safety and the role of helmets in saving a person's life. "We all are not perfect riders and accidents can occur even if it's not our fault. But we should make sure that we are following the traffic rules," he said.

TNIE Resident Editor (Kerala) Kiran Prakash M S, and TNIE Kerala General Manager Vishnu Kumar took part in the event. Union Minister of State George Kurian handed over a helmet at another function held at TNIE, Kochi office.

Umesh also urged the students, who are the future generation, to take up the responsibility of ensuring safety on roads. "This is the reason why the initiative was being held in the school. Students also need to read newspapers more regularly and stay up to date on current events," he added. He also lauded The New Indian Express for coming up with such an initiative.