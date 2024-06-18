'Ride Safe Campaign' in association with Hero MotoCorp by The New Indian Express kicks off in Kochi

KOCHI: The Kochi leg of the two-day 'Road Safe Campaign' organised by The New Indian Express in association with automobile major Hero MotoCorp aiming to spread awareness about the importance of road safety began here on Tuesday.
The events, which are being held as a part of TNIE's nationwide campaign, were flagged off by Ernakulam Collector N S K Umesh at St Augustine High School, Kaloor, and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod at Gandhinagar Fire Station.
On Tuesday, the first day of the event tagged-lined 'Your Safety Our Priority' saw the distribution of 230 helmets at the two separate events in Kochi.
Speaking on the occasion, Umesh highlighted the importance of road safety and the role of helmets in saving a person's life. "We all are not perfect riders and accidents can occur even if it's not our fault. But we should make sure that we are following the traffic rules," he said.
TNIE Resident Editor (Kerala) Kiran Prakash M S, and TNIE Kerala General Manager Vishnu Kumar took part in the event. Union Minister of State George Kurian handed over a helmet at another function held at TNIE, Kochi office.
Umesh also urged the students, who are the future generation, to take up the responsibility of ensuring safety on roads. "This is the reason why the initiative was being held in the school. Students also need to read newspapers more regularly and stay up to date on current events," he added. He also lauded The New Indian Express for coming up with such an initiative.
Vishnu said, "TNIE always took every possible opportunity to spread awareness in the society about road safety. As part of this initiative, last year we distributed raincoats." Agreeing with the District Collector about the need to inculcate reading habits among the students, Vishnue said that TNIE is ready to provide free copies of the newspaper to the school.
The school manager, Fr Thomas Nangelimalil and headmistress, Sr Alphonsa, lauded TNIE for organising the event that aimed at providing road safety awareness to the students and parents.
At the second event, which was held at the Gandhinagar Fire Station, the campaign was inaugurated by TJ Vinod, MLA. Speaking at the event, Vinod said, "It is very painful to read and hear stories about road accidents in the newspapers and the television. Programmes like 'Your Safety Our Priority' that is being organised by the TNIE in association with Hero MotoCorp will go a long way in raising road safety awareness among the public."
He added that the distribution of the helmets would place a strong emphasis on the value of human life. K Harikumar, Ernakulam District Fire Officer said, "Accidents are the major cause of unnatural deaths in Kerala."
Following the inaugural function, helmets were distributed to the 70 parents of the students of St Augustine High School while 160 helmets were distributed to Fire Officers, Civil Defence volunteers and the Home Guards at Gandhinagar Fire Station. After the distribution, the two-wheeler rallies were flagged off from St Augustine High School and the Gandhinagar Fire Station.