90-year-old killed in bomb blast in Kannur

KANNUR : An elderly man was killed in a blast when he unwittingly tried to open a steel bomb he found from his neighbour’s uninhabited plot at Eranholi in Thalassery on Tuesday.

The deceased, Velayudhan K K, 90, had gone there to collect coconuts.

Velayudhan suffered fatal injuries to his head and his hands were shattered in the impact of the blast, the police said.

The house and the farmland where the blast occurred has been uninhabited for a long time. According to local residents, Velayudhan frequented the place to collect coconuts.

The Thalassery police, who have launched an investigation, confirmed to TNIE that the blast was accidental.

“The victim is an old man. The incident occurred when he went there to collect coconuts. The bomb squad conducted detailed examination at the site and no other bombs were found from there,” said a police officer with the Thalassery station.

Senior police officials, including Kannur range DIG Thomson Jose IPS, visited the spot. The police said a special team will be formed to investigate the case. Velayudhan’s body will be released to relatives on Wednesday after completing the postmortem, they said.

Kannur has had a long history of country bomb attacks and related mishaps. The bomb blast at Panur on April 5 which led to the death of a CPM worker had a major impact on the election results in the Vadakara LS constituency.

CPM & BJP making bombs, police inefficient: DCC prez

Even after the election results were declared, several incidents of bomb attacks were reported from the district.

DCC president Martin George said even as the CPM and the BJP continue to make bombs in Kannur, the police department remains inefficient. “Earlier, the police used to conduct raids regularly to check such illegal activities. However, with Pinarayi

Vijayan taking charge of the police department, the bomb-making factories of CPM and

RSS have got the licence to operate 24 hours a day. The police do not even show any interest to conduct raids,” Martin said in a press release.