Assault on woman auto driver; two more arrested

KOCHI : Two more youths were arrested on Tuesday for brutally attacking a 43-year-old woman autorickshaw driver in Kuzhuppilly, Vypeen. Njarakkal police arrested Agin Daniel, 22, of Vempilli house, Ezhupunna in Alappuzha, and Manu, 22, of Karukaparampil, Eramallur, Alappuzha.

The accused, who absconded after the incident, were arrested from Mumbai by a special investigation team formed under the supervision of Ernakulam Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya. The investigation team was headed by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

The autorickshaw driver, the victim, is a neighbour of Priyanka, 30, of Cheruvype, who was arrested earlier in the case. Priyanka and her husband Sajeesh conspired with the accused to attack the autorickshaw driver following a land dispute between the two families. They hired a gang headed by a friend of Sajeesh for `1 lakh to murder the autorickshaw driver.

On June 10, Manu hired the victim’s autorickshaw from the Pallathamkulangara stand saying that he wanted to meet his friend who was admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital. Later, they picked up Agin and Daniel Joseph who were in the group from Cherai side and then reached Chathangad beach side and attacked her. She was brutally beaten up by the gang.