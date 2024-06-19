Bengaluru woman held with 1kg of MDMA

KOCHI : In a major haul, the Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday seized 1kg of MDMA from a Bengaluru woman. Sarmeen Akhtar, 26, a resident of Muneswara Nagar, was arrested by the Rural District Dansaf team and the Aluva police from the Aluva railway station.

The arrest was part of Operation Clean, an initiative led by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, who acted on a tip-off.

The seized MDMA has a market value exceeding `5 lakh. The drugs were smuggled from Delhi, concealed inside a heater, an officer said. The accused primarily targeted the youths in Kochi, police said.

Explaining her modus operandi, an officer said she would bring MDMA from Delhi and return by train the following day after handing over the drug here. Akhtar is reported to be a habitual drug trafficker, the officer added.

Last year, a team under Saxena had seized 1.85kg of MDMA from North Paravoor. A special team, supervised by Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya, was formed for the probe.