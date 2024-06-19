Party workers welcome Priyanka's entry; decision sparks political firestorm in state

KOZHIKODE : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is set to fulfil a long-standing wish of her party workers by contesting the byelection from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, marking her electoral debut at the age of 52.

The move follows her brother Rahul Gandhi’s decision to retain Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli seat, a Congress stronghold in the Hindi heartland, and let go of Wayanad as the Constitution stipulates that an individual cannot represent more than one seat simultaneously.

The decision is also seen as one that honours Rahul’s promise to the voters of Wayanad that he would not disappoint them while deciding which constituency to retain.

Priyanka’s prospective candidature has energised the region, in anticipation of having another member of the Nehru family represent Wayanad. If Priyanka wins the byelection, she will be the sole woman MP from Kerala, as all nine female candidates fielded by UDF, LDF, and NDA had lost the recent elections.

The Wayanad District Congress Committee’s (DCC) resolution released on Tuesday welcomed the decision to select Priyanka as the Wayanad candidate. DCC general secretary P D Saji said in the resolution that Priyanka’s candidacy will lead to significant progress in Wayanad. He highlighted the determination and honesty shown by Rahul for the people of Wayanad and expressed confidence that Priyanka would take that legacy forward. Asking Rahul to focus on Rae Bareli was a timely decision by the Congress national leadership, he added.

The DCC is anticipating a huge win, by at least five lakh votes, with Priyanka as their candidate. Wandoor MLA A P Anil Kumar, the general convener of the election campaign committee for Rahul Gandhi, said Wayanad would be honoured to have sent two Gandhi family members to Parliament.

He emphasised that all efforts will be made to highlight Priyanka’s presence in Wayanad, marking her electoral debut which is a significant event for the party and the district.

The decision, however, has faced criticism too. Rahul’s main contender, CPI’s Annie Raja, said the news of Priyanka coming to Wayanad is not a surprise, considering the national political scenario.

She accused Rahul of cheating the people of Wayanad by not retaining the seat and claimed that he played with the emotions of the people who had trusted him. She criticised the Congress for allegedly deceiving the Wayanad electorate to serve the Nehru family’s interests.

Priyanka’s nomination has also sparked a political firestorm, with the BJP accusing the Congress of engaging in “dynastic politics.” BJP state president K Surendran condemned the Congress leadership, alleging that they had betrayed the people of Wayanad. He urged the electorate to respond to this perceived betrayal through their votes in the upcoming bypoll.