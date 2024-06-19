Stop playing hide and seek, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells Centre on NEET fiasco

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanded that the Union government stop playing hide-and-seek in the NEET controversy and conduct a comprehensive investigation to resolve the concerns of students and parents.

He said the allegations raised about the NEET UG results are affecting the credibility of the entrance exam system.

The CM’s comment came at a time when all major opposition parties have expressed concern over the conduct of the examination.

“It is surprising that the Centre is not prepared to intervene effectively despite realising that sabotage in the conduct of the test is a very serious matter. Neither the Centre nor the National Testing Agency, could provide a satisfactory explanation. The authorities continue to gamble with the future of students,” he said.

He stopped short of saying the task of conducting medical entrance exams should be given back to the states.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar had demanded that states be allowed to conduct their own medical entrance exams.