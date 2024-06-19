TNIE-Hero Motocorp road safety rally flagged off in Kochi

KOCHI : The Kochi leg of the two-day ‘Road Safety Campaign’ organised by The New Indian Express in association with automobile major Hero MotoCorp aiming to spread awareness about the importance of road safety began here on Tuesday.

The events, which are being held as a part of TNIE’s nationwide campaign, were flagged off by Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh at St Augustine High School, Kaloor, and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinodh at Gandhinagar Fire Station.

On Tuesday, the first day of the event tag-lined ‘Your Safety Our Priority’ saw the distribution of around 500 helmets at the three separate events in Kochi. Speaking on the occasion, Umesh highlighted the importance of road safety and the role of helmets in saving a person’s life. He said, “We all are not perfect riders and accidents can occur even if it’s not our fault. But we should make sure that we are following the traffic rules.” TNIE Resident Editor (Kerala) Kiran Prakash M S, and TNIE Kerala General Manager P Vishnu Kumar took part in the event.

Union Minister of State George Kurien handed over a helmet at another function held at TNIE Kochi office.