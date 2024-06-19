TNIE-Hero Motocorp road safety rally flagged off in Kochi

KOCHI : The Kochi leg of the two-day ‘Road Safety Campaign’ organised by The New Indian Express in association with automobile major Hero MotoCorp aiming to spread awareness about the importance of road safety began here on Tuesday.
The events, which are being held as a part of TNIE’s nationwide campaign, were flagged off by Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh at St Augustine High School, Kaloor, and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinodh at Gandhinagar Fire Station.
On Tuesday, the first day of the event tag-lined ‘Your Safety Our Priority’ saw the distribution of around 500 helmets at the three separate events in Kochi. Speaking on the occasion, Umesh highlighted the importance of road safety and the role of helmets in saving a person’s life. He said, “We all are not perfect riders and accidents can occur even if it’s not our fault. But we should make sure that we are following the traffic rules.” TNIE Resident Editor (Kerala) Kiran Prakash M S, and TNIE Kerala General Manager P Vishnu Kumar took part in the event.
Union Minister of State George Kurien handed over a helmet at another function held at TNIE Kochi office.
Umesh also urged the students, who are the future generation, to take up the responsibility of ensuring safety on roads. “This is the reason why the initiative was being held in the school. Students also need to read newspapers more regularly and stay up to date on current events,” he added. He also lauded The New Indian Express for coming up with such an initiative. Speaking on the occasion P Vishnu Kumar said, “TNIE always took every possible opportunity to spread awareness in society about road safety. As part of the initiative, last year we distributed raincoats.”
Agreeing with the district collector about the need to inculcate reading habits among the students, Vishnu Kumar said that TNIE is ready to provide free copies of the newspaper to the school. In the event held at the TNIE office, the staff and the employees of various establishments functioning out of the Express House took part. The two-wheeler rally, which was held as a part of the programme, was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudarsan K S.
Campaign a great success, says CM
Wishing TNIE’s road safety campaign a great success, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF government has been endeavouring to bring down incidents of road accidents in Kerala and the number of casualties. “I am glad to note that The New Indian Express is organising ‘Ride Safe Campaign’ to create awareness among the public on road safety, so as to protect lives,” he said.