Air India Express headquarters relocated to Gurugram, impacting 300 jobs in Kochi

KOCHI: In a setback to Kochi’s ambition to emerge as a business hub for airline companies, the Air India Express headquarters has been relocated to Gurugram in Haryana, resulting in a loss of around 300 jobs in the city. According to sources, the relocation of administrative staff began in 2023, affecting approximately 300 employees who were moved from Kochi to the Vatika One-on-One complex in Gurugram.

“This relocation has caused inconvenience to many staff members, leading to several resignations,” a source said.

However, Air India Express will continue to maintain an office with skeletal staff in Elamkulam, Kochi.

A spokesperson for the airline termed the shift to Gurugram strategic. “This strategic move aims to enhance collaboration and synergies between Air India and its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express, both owned by the Tata Group."

Air India Express’s headquarters has been based in Kochi since January 1, 2013. This was aimed to cater to the large number of low-cost fliers to the GCC countries from Kerala, which has nearly 25 lakh expats living in the Gulf region.

Despite the shift in headquarters, the Kochi airport will continue to be the main hub of Air India Express’s operations, the spokesperson said.

“The senior staff were transferred to the new head office in 2023, with the remaining employees moving in March 2024. Currently, all Air India Express and AIX Connect employees are based in the Gurugram complex,” said the spokesperson.

Air India Express staff had been at loggerheads with its management in recent months, causing disruptions to its operations. In May, Air India Express faced turmoil when around 300 senior cabin crew members reported sick en masse, resulting in the cancellation of over 200 flights and leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The protest, attributed to alleged mismanagement at the airline, was resolved after four days of discussions at the Chief Labour Commissioner’s office in New Delhi.