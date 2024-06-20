Kerala government will act tough against bomb-making, says Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Wednesday witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and Opposition fronts over the death of an elderly man in a bomb blast at Thalassery in Kannur. The Opposition later walked out of the House in protest against the Speaker’s decision to disallow the notice. Opposition member Sunny Joseph who moved the notice said Velayudhan, the man killed at Thalassery, was the latest victim of CPM-supported bomb making in Kannur. He said the party can consider ‘bomb’ as its election symbol. The government is preventing the police from conducting a fair probe into such incidents. The party is portraying its workers who get killed while bomb making as its martyrs.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would take strict action against people involved in criminal activities like bomb-making. The police have registered a case under the provisions, including Explosive Substances Act. “The police had conducted an effective investigation into a similar incident reported at Panur recently. An intensive probe was conducted and 15 persons were booked. The police will conduct rigorous raids in the wake of these incidents,” he said.

He said the government had zero tolerance towards any activity that would disrupt peace. The police will act tough on the illegal use of weapons and explosives. The state police chief has been directed to curb the trend. The police are conducting frequent raids at quarries and other locations to detect the making or stocking of explosives or weapons, he said.

However, the Opposition was not convinced by the chief minister’s assurance.

The Leader of Opposition said the police conducted foul play in the remand report concerning the Panur incident. He alleged that bomb making was a cottage industry in the party’s strongholds of Kannur. “The CPM secretary said the DYFI workers who were accused in a bomb-making case were volunteers.

Satheesan snubs Sachin Dev

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan ridiculed Sachin Dev who rose to disrupt his criticism of the government. “No need to shout. I’m not talking about the incident in which a KSRTC driver was threatened,” he said referring to the controversial incident involving the MLA, his wife and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and a KSRTC bus driver.