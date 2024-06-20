Kerala launches toddy board to ensure quality and boost industry welfare

KOTTAYAM: Toddy enthusiasts have reason to celebrate. The state government’s efforts to guarantee high-quality toddy for consumers and improve the well-being of employees in the sector have marked an important milestone with the establishment of the Kerala Toddy Industry Development Board.

Following the publication of the gazette notification in February, the board has launched its operations.

The board aims to organise, develop, and promote the sector while safeguarding the welfare of workers. Its responsibilities include ensuring the availability of natural toddy for consumers, initiating projects for the production of value-added products, and establishing a structured framework by maintaining statistical data on the industry. Currently, there is no accurate data on the amount of toddy being tapped in the state. Despite the excise department collecting Rs 2 per litre following the introduction of the Kerala Toddy Industry Development Board Bill in 2021, the government only possesses data on toddy being transported from Palakkad to other districts.

For toddy tapped in other regions, the government still relies on figures provided by toddy shop owners to the Kerala Toddy Workers Welfare Fund Board.

“The board has begun its operations and is actively fulfilling its primary duties. In addition to regular discussions, we have already held meetings with representatives of trade unions and shop licensees. The board has extensive powers to advance the toddy industry, but we must overcome initial challenges,” said U P Joseph, chairman of the toddy board.

The Toddy Industries Welfare Fund Board has provided a loan of Rs 2 crore for the initial activities of the toddy board, along with temporary office space at its office premises in Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram. Of the Rs 2 cess being collected by the excise department on toddy transported from Palakkad to other districts, other than Thiruvananthapuram, Rs 1 is for the board. This has resulted in the excise department accumulating Rs 19 crore over three years. The transfer is pending the approval of the finance department.