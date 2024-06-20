‘Mica’ to clear doubts on new Kerala's four-year UG programme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An AI-powered chatbot is here to clear the doubts of students on the new four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) in Kerala’s colleges. It provides comprehensive information on the programme and would answer all possible queries -- ranging from the criteria for admission to the hybrid learning modes or customised individual learning plans and placement.

Named ‘Mica’, the chatbot has been launched by the Kannur-based MVR Institute of Life Science and Research Studies. Mica, the one of its kind chatbot on the new UG programme, is useful for students of all universities in Kerala. Anyone can log in to the institute’s website www.mvrlifescienceinstitute.com and use the free chatbot service which is available round the clock. Mica would respond to queries in about 22 Indian languages, including Malayalam and Hindi, and over 100 foreign languages.

The chatbot would be useful for students and teachers alike, says Dileep Kumar R, chief scientific officer of MVR Institutions.

“Stakeholders will have many queries on the new programme, especially since Kerala implements an improvised version. Mica is a reliable and free source of information for students across the state. Reaching out to students through an AI-powered service is in itself a technological enablement,” he added.

The chatbot was developed by Technopark-based start-up ‘Gaude Business and Infrastructure Solutions as part of the ‘Samagra’, a technology initiative of the Kerala State Cooperative Institute of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (COSTECH).

“User-friendliness and accuracy of information are Mica’s key features. Students can ask specific questions or simply type in keywords like ‘flexibility’ or ‘hybrid’. Mica’s service is based on the FYUGP handbook prepared by Kannur University. The chatbot would give intelligent answers after analysing the different aspects involved in a query,” says Sumesh M, founder CEO of Gaude Solutions.

“Mica is powered by the Helpybo AI engine -- a fusion of global and local AI innovation. It is a combination of the capabilities of Llama 3 and AI4 Bharat technologies. The platform is compatible with other AI models like GPT and Claude, ensuring adaptability and future-proofing,” he added.

Gaude Solutions had earlier developed Vasu, an AI-powered chatbot service for the government to provide information on the different welfare programmes for SC and ST communities. The company is incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission.