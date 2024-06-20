NDRF team deployed in nine districts in Kerala; orange alert issued for three districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In anticipation of heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the strengthening South-West monsoon, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in nine districts across Kerala. The decision for the pre-deployment was taken by the NDRF following a request from the state government to ensure an effective and timely response to monsoon-related potential emergencies, including flooding and landslides. An orange alert was issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts for Friday

As per the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), districts including Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kasargod are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in the coming days. On Friday, an orange alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.

Nine NDRF teams have been deployed for the districts of Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Wayanad. “We seek pre-deployment of NDRF during every monsoon. It's a routine procedure we do during the monsoon season for better preparedness,” said member secretary Shekar Lukose Kuriakose, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

As per a press note issued by NDRF, the teams are self-contained and equipped with flood rescue equipment, and communication equipment including vehicle-mounted quick deployment antenna and personal protective measures.

“NDRF's 24/7 control room at Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock, and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with the state emergency operation control room, Kerala,” said a press release issued by NDRF.