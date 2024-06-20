Organ trade: Interpol Blue Corner notice issued against accused holed up in Iran

KOCHI: The police probing the international organ trade racket have approached the CBI seeking the issuance of an Interpol ‘Blue Corner’ notice against Kochi resident Madhu Jayakumar, an accused who is absconding and suspected to be in Iran.

Top police officials said an application for issuing the notice was submitted to the CBI, the Interpol authority in India, last week.

“The Interpol’s Blue Corner notice is to get details about the whereabouts of a person currently in a specific country. The CBI, which acts as Interpol in India, will get the information from the designated Interpol agency in Iran. Once the information is received, the police will initiate steps to extradite Madhu,” said an officer. India and Iran had signed an extradition treaty in 2008.