Organ trade: Interpol Blue Corner notice issued against accused holed up in Iran

KOCHI: The police probing the international organ trade racket have approached the CBI seeking the issuance of an Interpol ‘Blue Corner’ notice against Kochi resident Madhu Jayakumar, an accused who is absconding and suspected to be in Iran.
Top police officials said an application for issuing the notice was submitted to the CBI, the Interpol authority in India, last week.
“The Interpol’s Blue Corner notice is to get details about the whereabouts of a person currently in a specific country. The CBI, which acts as Interpol in India, will get the information from the designated Interpol agency in Iran. Once the information is received, the police will initiate steps to extradite Madhu,” said an officer. India and Iran had signed an extradition treaty in 2008.
To extradite Madhu, the police have to file a chargesheet against him in the court concerned.
A long-pending arrest warrant issued by the court will also help with the extradition with Interpol’s help. Besides, the police are initiating steps to get Madhu’s passport cancelled.
“Once his passport is cancelled, Madhu will not be allowed to stay in the said country and will be deported. We got information that he frequently travelled on an Indian passport. Details of his passport have been collected,” said the officer, adding that they were taking multiple steps to ensure Madhu is brought to India as soon as possible.
Police officials said apprehending Madhu was vital for the probe.
“He is the key person who operates from Iran. He arranged all the facilities, including hospitals, for people from India chosen for organ donation in Iran. His arrest will unearth information about the racket’s operation in Iran and about people assisting the racket abroad,” said another police officer.
So far, the police have arrested three persons, Sabith Nasar of Valapad, Sajith Shyam of Edathala and Ballamkonda Ramaprasad aka Prathapan of Vijayawada, in the case.