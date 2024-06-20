TNIE-Hero MotoCorp road safety drive concludes in Kochi

The next event, which was held at SCMS at Kalamassery, was inaugurated by G Sashi Kumar, the principal of the SCMS group of institutions. Prathik Nayar, deputy director of the SCMS group of institutions, and P V Praveena, head of the Department of Management Studies, participated. The students and faculty were given the helmets. A rally was flagged off by the principal.

The next leg of the campaign took place at the Traffic Enforcement Unit (East) office. The rally, here, was flagged off by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sheen Tharayil. The campaign also saw helmets being distributed to motorists who were nabbed by the traffic police at Edapally Junction for not wearing helmets. The Ride Safe Campaign tag-lined ‘Your Safety Our Priority’ saw helmets being distributed to techies at the Infopark at Kakkanad. Deputy Transport Commissioner Anoop Varkey inaugurated the event and distributed more than 60 helmets to the techies. The event at Infopark was facilitated by Progressive Techies, a welfare group. At a function held at the Kochi City Traffic Enforcement Unit (West) Circle Inspector Nissam S flagged off the rally and handed out 14 helmets to the cops. The campaign came to a close at the High Court. Justice Devan Ramachandran flagged off a two-wheeler rally of the High Court staff. Around 60 helmets were distributed to the High Court staff.