All-inclusive yoga session held at Quest Global in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IT company Quest Global, in association with The New Indian Express, organised an all-inclusive yoga session for its employees in its Technopark office on Thursday as part of International Yoga Day observance.

The session was conducted by yoga instructor Anand Narayan, who is part of the Art of Living Foundation. Anand is also one of the first yoga trainers from South India to be certified by the Union government. The interactive session included exercises designed to help the participants achieve mental clarity and to de-stress.

The session was made available online and offline to accommodate all employees and was accompanied by a live music performance. Narayan urged the participants to make small changes in their life and body language to ensure their mental and physical well-being. The changes suggested ranged from practising just 10 to 20 minutes of meditation a day to relax and cope with work pressure, to improving their seating position to prevent back pain.

He emphasised on the importance of the participants making these changes especially because of their work nature, that requires them to be seated in one place for long periods of time.

According to a study done by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, IT and IT-related professionals are at constant pressure to deliver services efficiently. They are prone to develop a lot of health problems due to continuous physical and mental stress of their work.